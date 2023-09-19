Trump Admin Official Jeffrey Clark Seeks to Remove Fulton County Case to Federal Court

Former Trump administration official Jeffrey Clark asked a federal judge to take control of the Fulton County, Georgia, case against him on Monday.

Clark is one of the 19 defendants, including former President Donald Trump, charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) statute and several other crimes by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Clark served as Assistant Attorney General in the environment and natural resources division under Trump’s administration. Clark is being charged with a violation of the RICO statute and attempting to commit false statements and writings. The false statements charge stems from a letter Clark wrote that claimed the U.S. Department of Justice had “identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States, including the State of Georgia.”

