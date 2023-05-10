The Nancy Pelosiesque Donald Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll made an appearance on CNN Wednesday morning to speak about the recent $5 million court ruling against the former president.

You don't say.

E. Jean Carroll said she “just completely forgot he was there” commenting on why she didn't disclose in her deposition that a Democrat billionaire funded part of her case against President Trump… pic.twitter.com/XAdjGz58lp — Mariana (@lonestarherd) May 10, 2023

In one segment of the interview, a CNN anchor asked Carroll why she failed to disclose a Democrat megadonor funded her case against Trump and she oddly responded, “Uhh… I just completely forgot that he even existed.”

The Democrat billionaire who funded the lawsuit just happened to visit Jeffrey Epstein’s private island and meet with him on at least two other occasions, according to records.

Another CNN anchor added, “Trump lawyers have called that a sign of bias that raises questions about the motives of bringing this case…”

Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan ignored the question about concealing the Democrat megadonor being involved in the case and rambled about “the truth.”