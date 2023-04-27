There is another legal case former President Donald Trump is facing amid his indictment at the hands of woke leftist prosecutor Alvin Bragg, and jury selection for the E. Jean Carroll’s civil trial begins this week.

The case centers around longtime Elle Magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of groping and raping her in a Bergdorf-Goodman dressing room — a luxury department store — in the mid-1990s.

However, it is important to note Trump is not facing criminal charges. Rather, Carroll is seeking monetary damages as well as a retraction of remarks Trump previously made. She first came forward with the allegations in 2019 as she promoted her book highlighting “hideous men” from her life. It is titled, What Do We Need Men For? She claims to have been sexually assaulted well over a dozen times throughout her life and filed this particular suit in November after the Adult Survivors Act went into effect, essentially nixing the statute of limitations for this case. Notably, she sued Trump for defamation in 2019 as well.

Trump has forcefully denied her allegations, even adding that she is “not my type.”

READ MORE