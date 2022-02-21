NEWSMAX:

Mazar’s USA, Donald Trump’s long-time accounting firm that earlier in February said it could no longer vouch for financial statements from the Trump Organization, parted ways with the former president because it was “harassed, abused, and frightened” by district attorneys and attorneys General “that for years have been threatening them with indictment and ruination,” Trump said in a statement released Sunday by his Save America PAC.

“They were “broken” by these Radical Left racist prosecutors, and couldn’t take it anymore,” Trump said.

“Even the letter they sent stated, “Mazars performed its work in accordance with professional standards. A subsequent review of those work papers confirms this.” Further, their disclaimer clause in the financial statements has for years stated much the same.

“My company is incredible with some of the greatest assets in the world and very low debt. Also, we’re loaded with cash. The Fake News Media hates talking about it!” he added.

In a letter released by New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of her civil probe into the former president’s company, Mazars USA said the Trump Organization’s “statement of financial condition from 2011-2020 should no longer be relied on.”

“We write to advise that the Statements of Financial Condition for Donald J. Trump for the years ending June 30, 2011 — June 30, 2020, should no longer be relied upon and you should inform any recipients thereof who are currently relying upon one or more of those documents that those documents should not be relied upon,” Mazars Group General Counsel William J. Kelly wrote in a letter to Trump Organization Chief Legal Officer Alan Garten.

Kelly said, “this conclusion based, in part, upon the filings made by” James’ office and “our own investigation, and information received from internal and external sources.”

