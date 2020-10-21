Independent.co.uk:

Move came an hour after Mr Trump posted video of journalist without mask

“This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about…”

Donald Trump threatened to post a 60 Minutes interview he cut short ‘PRIOR TO AIRTIME’ as he mask-shamed a journalist.

The president tweeted the threat an hour after it was reported he “abruptly” walked out on a White House interview with Lesley Stahl of CBS News.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME!” wrote Mr Trump.

“…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

Later at his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Mr Trump again targeted the TV show.

"Oh, and you have to watch, you have to watch what we do to 60 Minutes. You'll get such a kick out of it. You're gonna get a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl's not gonna be happy," said Mr Trump.

“Oh, and you have to watch, you have to watch what we do to 60 Minutes. You’ll get such a kick out of it. You’re gonna get a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl’s not gonna be happy,” said Mr Trump.

The president earlier posted video of the CBS News’ 60 Minutes host without her mask on and attacked her for not taking Covid-19 precautions

“Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come,’ tweeted the president along with the 6 second video.

Mr Trump reportedly walked out of his solo interview with Ms Stahl after 45 minutes and refused to take part in a joint interview with vice president Mike Pence which had apparently been set up with the broadcaster.

