NEWSMAX:

Former President Donald Trump trolled President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ “pay their fair share” mantra on raising taxes by saying Europe should be funding Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion.

“Why are we giving more than $40 billion to Ukraine while Europe, by comparison, is giving very little, and they are greatly more impacted by a Russian invasion, obviously, than the U.S.,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Thursday afternoon, rebuking the House bill passed Wednesday night to send $40 billion to Ukraine. “I made NATO rich by getting European nations to ‘pay up.’

“Most were delinquent and either not paying, or paying much less than agreed to. Get Europe, and others, to finally pay their fair share. China, and others, is smiling all the way to the bank!”

Trump’s remarks came before Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a noted fiscal conservative, issued an objection that might stall the Senate passage of the $40 billion in aid to Ukraine until next week, The Hill reported.

Paul objected to a quick vote to approve $40 billion in aid, demanding to include language in the bill to use an Afghanistan inspector general role to oversee the use of the Ukraine funding.

