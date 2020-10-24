The Post Millennial:

There are no laws in place requiring masks in people’s homes, and as the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceable assembly, there’s no reason to believe that officers have the right to break up a gathering simply because there are more than ten people present.

The New York Police Department was seen entering private residences to break up Jewish gatherings. In a video taken at one residence, we see a seemingly antagonistic officer, saying it is a “problem” that they found 10 people in the house, and that they weren’t masked.

The officers claim to be on the scene due to a complaint about parking violations in front of the home. But when they arrive, they decide that the bigger problem is the people inside the private home, not the vehicles outside of it.

Police in New York are now entering PRIVATE residential property to crackdown on Jewish gatherings.



Listen to the officer explain it's a "problem" that he found 10 people in the house.



This is truly Orwellian. Resist this tyranny.pic.twitter.com/uojq8XQsjy — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) October 23, 2020

The officers take issue with the residents not wearing masks, not being socially distanced, and being more than 10 people in the home. New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo have issued guidance as to how New Yorker’s should behave in public.

There are no laws in place requiring masks in people’s homes, and as the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceable assembly, there’s no reason to believe that officers have the right to break up a gathering simply because there are more than ten people present.

For almost the entirety of the COVID pandemic, the Jewish community in New York has faced antagonism from the government, and has thusly resisted the measures put in place by Governor Cuomo. In many cases, Jewish people outright protested the measures, citing an infringement on Constitutional freedoms.

Read more at The Post Millennial