Trudeau Warns of ‘Russian Disinfo’, Refuses to Apologise for Hailing Nazi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went back to a favourite playbook of his neo-liberal government, warning of the perils of “Russian disinformation” as his government is facing an international scandal over the invitation of a 98-year-old Ukrainian soldier who fought for Nazi Germany in World War II to a reception for President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Canadian parliament last week.

Continuing to refuse to acknowledge any guilt or involvement in the incident, in which he and President Zelensky gave former Waffen SS soldier Yaroslav Hunka a standing ovation, Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottowa on Monday that it was “extremely upsetting that this happened” and that it was “deeply embarrassing to the parliament of Canada and by extension to all Canadians.”

Yet rather than taking responsibility, the Liberal prime minister warned of the potential use of the scandal by Moscow, saying: “I think it’s going to be really important that all of us push back against Russian disinformation and continue our steadfast unequivocal support for Ukraine.”

The comments were likely in reference to the Kremlin’s stated invasion aim of “de-Nazification” of Ukraine, particularly the neo-Nazi-linked Azov Battalion, which the establishment media in the West has often overlooked in an apparent attempt to downplay so-called Russian propaganda.

