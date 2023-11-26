Trudeau Sees ‘Right-Wing, American MAGA’ Pushing Canadian Conservative Party Votes Against Ukraine bill

The Canadian Conservative Party has decided to “turn their backs” on Ukraine, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who cited dark, mysterious elements driving “right-wing rhetoric in the United States with MAGA conservatives” for the opposition party pushing back against his left-wing policies.

Trudeau turned on the Conservatives after the group unanimously voted against an update to the Canada Ukraine Free Trade Agreement between Canada and the embattled east European state.

“I’ve actually boasted . . . that it’s not a political debate in Canada, all parties in Canada stand with Ukraine,” Trudeau said at a press conference Friday, Fox News reported.

“So it is particularly troubling to see — even though we are seeing a rise of right-wing rhetoric in the United States with MAGA conservatives, across Europe, in certain corners of right-wing politicians and parties — starting to pull their support for Ukraine. Starting to parrot Russian disinformation and misinformation and propaganda.”

READ MORE