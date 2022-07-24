The Canadian government is moving ahead on the World Economic Forum-inspired plan to reduce nitrogen emissions from fertilizer use in the name of fighting climate change.

Following a meeting of federal and provincial officials on Friday, the Alberta and Saskatchewan Ministers of Agriculture expressed “profound disappointment” over Trudeau’s decision to attempt to reduce nitrogen emissions from fertilizer.

“We’re really concerned with this arbitrary goal,” Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit said. “The Trudeau government has apparently moved on from their attack on the oil and gas industry and set their sights on Saskatchewan farmers.”

“This has been the most expensive crop anyone has put in, following a very difficult year on the prairies,” Alberta Minister of Agriculture Nate Horner said. “The world is looking for Canada to increase production and be a solution to global food shortages. The Federal government needs to display that they understand this. They owe it to our producers.”

Ontario’s Lisa Thompson said after the meeting, “Provinces were disappointed by the lack of flexibility and consultation regarding the federal target.”

