NEW YORK POST:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday admitted he was joking about President Trump with other world leaders — but minimized the incident, saying he had a “positive” relationship with Trump and agreed that NATO countries should spend more on defense.

“I have a very productive and positive relationship with Mr. Trump … we will continue to have an excellent relationship,” Trudeau told reporters during a briefing in London at the NATO meeting.

The Canadian PM was caught on video at Buckingham Palace the night before chatting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and the UK’s Princess Anne about Trump’s wide-ranging, impromptu press conference earlier in the day with Macron.

“Is that why you were late?” Johnson asked Macron.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top — ‘Oh, ya, ya ya,’” Trudeau said. “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

On Wednesday, Trudeau said the “jaws” dropping comment referred to the surprise nature of the nearly hour-long presser, and the president’s revelation that the next meeting of the G7 would be at Camp David.