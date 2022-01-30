NEW YORK POST:

A convoy of Canadian truckers and their supporters rolled into the nation’s capital city of Ottawa Saturday to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The so-called “Freedom Convoy” started as a protest against a vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers, but grew into a mass demonstration against the Canadian government over other coronavirus regulations.

Dozens of trucks were lined up in front of the Parliament buildings Saturday morning, blowing their horns while thousands of people gathered peacefully on snow-covered lawns. By the end of the day, about 2,700 trucks were expected, a federal government source told Reuters.

Few wore masks, but many sported balaclavas as the temperature with windchill hit -6 degrees.

“It’s not just about the vaccines. It’s about stopping the public health mandates altogether,” said Daniel Bazinet, owner of Valley Flatbed & Transportation in Nova Scotia.

On Friday, some protestors got an early start; dozens of vehicles blocked the roads in front of the Parliament buildings while loudly honking. Many carried Canadian flags and “F–k Trudeau” banners.

