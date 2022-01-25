DAILY MAIL:

A truck carrying around 100 monkeys that crashed in Pennsylvania is now sparking fears of infection after a woman who came into contact with the primates began to feel unwell.

Michelle Fallon, from Danville near Scranton, was driving directly behind the vehicle when it crashed, throwing animal crates all over the highway and smashing some to pieces.

Four of the 100 animals escaped and were seen sitting among the wreckage before they fled.

Police say they have now all been accounted for, with three known to have been euthanized.

Fallon said she got out to help both the driver and the animals in their cages, initially believing them to be cats. When she approached and put her hand on the cage, she says the monkey hissed at her.

The day following the accident, Fallon suddenly developed a cough and pink-eye, which became so bad that she had to visit the emergency room at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

MORE FROM THE DAILY MAIL