Truce between Israel and Hamas is extended for two days: Relief in Gaza as deal is struck just a few hours before four-day peace expired – with additional hostages now due to be freed

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their ceasefire deal by two days, Qatar, the US and Hamas have said – just hours before the initial agreement was due to end and suggesting that more hostages will be released from Gaza this week.

The terms of the truce agreement pausing the fighting in the Gaza Strip say it can be extended beyond its initial four-day term as long as 10 hostages are released for each extra day, with three times as many Palestinians freed in return.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the truce had been extended by two more days, suggesting Hamas intends to released another 20 hostages on top of the 50 hostages that were set to be released over the first four days.

A White House official and Hamas also confirmed the deal had been struck. The Hamas official said the conditions were the same as the previous four-day ceasefire, which was scheduled to end at 7am (5am GMT) on Tuesday.

The deal is understood to have gone down to a wire and seemed on the verge of unravelling. Hamas had accused Israel of failing to keep its side of the bargain and Israel was threatening to resume its lethal onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

But mediators were able to pull it back from the brink, a feat that involved the first ever public visit by Qatari officials to Israel, according to AP.

