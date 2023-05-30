A vast trove of Jeffrey Epstein’s private calendars and emails are being revealed today by DailyMail.com.

The hundreds of pages in the files give an unprecedented insight into the late pedophile’s extraordinary network of power and influence.

Among the revelations is that Epstein appeared to know personal details about the marriage of Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melissa – while magician David Blaine had numerous dinners with the financier.

Presidents, prime ministers, royalty and famous names previously not linked to Epstein are also featured in the hundreds of pages of documents.

They show that Epstein courted the world’s elite even after serving 13 months in jail for having sex with underage girls – and being labeled a registered sex offender.

As he sought to rehabilitate his image, dozens of powerful people were scheduled to meet him including Irina Shayk, Chris Rock, Wendi Murdoch and Richard Branson.

