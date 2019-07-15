EXPRESS UK:

Legelela Safari shared the image of the Canadian couple, a blonde woman and dark haired, tattooed man on their Facebook page alongside the caption: “Hard work in the hot Kalahari sun… well done. A monster lion.” Legelela Safari is just one of several companies that offers UK tourists the chance to shoot and kill wild animals in natural African habitats. The company can arrange clients with firearm permits and provides weapons ahead of planned hunts.

Prices for smaller animals such as baboons start from as low as £159 ($200), rising to £2,400 ($3,000) for a breed of antelope. Prices to kill larger animals such as lions and hippos are only available upon personal request.

Howard Jones, CEO of conservation campaign group Born Free, said: “We campaign tirelessly to end the practice, working with airlines, travel and shipping companies to ban the transportation of trophies, whilst putting pressure on the UK and other governments to introduce a ban on the import of hunting trophies.”