An avid hunter of endangered animals was shot dead in South Africa after his truck broke down, according to new reports. Riaan Naude, the 55-year-old head of Pro Hunt Africa, was found dead next to his vehicle in Marken Road, Limpopo. Cops said they have no motive yet. Two hunting rifles were found in Naude’s car near the Kruger National Park wildlife reserve, local outlet Maroela Media reported June 9. The non-profit Heritage Protection Group said Naude was shot dead by a man who pulled up alongside him when the hunter stopped his car near Mokopane after it overheated, according to Metro UK. “His vehicle overheated & he was shot execution style next to the vehicle in Limpopo,” the Twitter account “XposeTrophyKilling” said in a post. The group said two men got out of a white Nissan pickup truck and that one shot him, the outlet reported. The man “shot him in cold blood at close range,” The Mirror reported. HPG said the pair snatched one of his guns and fled.

