The Mirror:

Merelize Van Der Merwe boasted how her ‘wonderful’ husband spent £1,500 on a hunt at a game park over the Valentine’s weekend – where she shot a giraffe

A trophy hunter poses with her “perfect” Valentine’s gift – the heart of a giraffe she’s just shot.

Merelize Van Der Merwe, 32, boasts of how her “wonderful” husband spent £1,500 to make her five-year dream come true at a game park last Sunday.

The sick photo she proudly posted on her Facebook page has caused outrage among animal rights campaigners.

But the defiant mum astonishingly insists killing the ageing bull giraffe helps SAVE threatened species in South Africa – a claim dismissed by conservationists.

Van Der Merwe, who started hunting at five and has killed up to 500 animals including lions, leopards and elephants, says she posted the snap to taunt the animal rights lobby.

