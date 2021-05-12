The Sun:

Tristyn Bailey was last seen in St Johns, Florida, on Sunday morning after being reported missing by her family at 10am.

Aiden Fucci, 14, was arrested on Sunday evening and today he was charged with second-degree murder.

Fucci was a fellow student at the school that Tristyn went to.

A photograph that was circulating on social media following Bailey’s death appeared to show a teenager in the back of a cop car, holding up a peace sign with the caption “hey guys has inybody [sic] seen Tristyn lately.”

During a police press conference on Monday, the sheriff said officials were aware of the photo.

She was last seen at roughly 1.15am near the North Amenity Center, according to reports.

Neighbors helped officials to search for the teenager, however Sheriff Robert Hardwick made an announcement at 8pm explaining that he believes Tristyn’s body has been found.

“This was not the outcome the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office wanted, or this community (wanted),” Hardwick said.

“This is a grieving community and we’re going to respect our grieving community.”

Hardwick confirmed that Tristyn’s body was was fully clothed, but her cause of death was not revealed.

The St Johns County Sheriff’s Office said that they “do not believe there is a threat at this time” asking the community to “stand down” from the search.

No information on where the body was found was revealed, with Hardwick explaining “this is the early stage of a very, very complex investigation.”

Her sister had earlier posted on social media asking for any information about the cheerleader’s disappearance.

She wrote: “Please check your kids’ accounts for anything that can help us.

