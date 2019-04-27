BREITBART:

Controversial Trinity College Professor Johnny Eric Williams wrote that “whiteness is terrorism” in a recent social media post. Underscoring the extremism present on many college campuses, Williams claimed his comments are “not controversial in the academy.”

According to a report from Newsweek, Trinity College Professor Johnny Eric Williams is making waves again. Breitbart News reported in June 2017 that Williams had argued that first responders should have let Representative Steve Scalise die after he was shot during a practice for the congressional baseball game. Williams also shared a blog post by an anonymous author that asked black people to withhold life-saving help from white people in need.

“If you see them drowning. If you see them in a burning building. If they are bleeding out in an emergency room. If the ground is crumbling beneath them. If they are in a park and they turn their weapons on each other: do nothing,” the post read.

More recently, Williams tweeted that “whiteness is terrorism.” Now, he’s defending those comments. In a conversation with Newsweek, Williams said that his tweets are only controversial to white people.

“They’re not controversial in the academy. They’re not controversial within the black community. I don’t think they’re controversial at all,” Williams said, defending his tweet. “I think they’re controversial with people who see themselves as white, because it reveals in a telegraph that they’re immersed in that whiteness to a point where it’s hard for them to see anything else.”