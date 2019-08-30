NEW YORK POST:

Accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed will go on trial on Jan. 11, 2021, at the US military base in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, where he has been detained with other accused jihadis.

The judge in his case, Air Force Col. Shane Cohen, set that date for the start of the selection of a military jury at the war court compound called Camp Justice, the New York Times reported.

Mohammed and four others charged with the terror attacks that killed 2,976 people in New York, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001, face the death penalty if convicted.