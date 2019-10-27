USA TODAY:

Sunday’s public memorial in Pittsburgh on the one-year anniversary of a massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue will serve as more than a commemoration of the 11 lives taken in that heinous attack.

It’s also a reminder that threats against the Jewish community are ever present, and if anything, they have grown.

Exactly six months after the mass murder in Pittsburgh, a gunman killed one person and injured three others – including a rabbi – at the Chabad of Poway synagogue outside San Diego.

Here’s where things stand a year after the Tree of Life tragedy earned the unwelcome distinction as the deadliest anti-Semitic attack ever on U.S. soil:

What happened to the suspect?

Accused gunman Robert Bowers was initially indicted on 44 counts of killing 11 people and injuring seven in the assault, which left three police officers wounded. Bowers was later hit with another 19 criminal counts that included federal hate crime charges.

The former Pennsylvania truck driver, now 47, is locked up at the Butler County Prison north of Pittsburgh, awaiting trial.