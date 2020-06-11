The U.S. Sun:

TREASURY Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Thursday the US should not shut down the economy again if there is another wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mnuchin said Americans have “learned that if you shut down the economy, you’re going to create more damage.”

He said on CNBC: “Not just economic damage, but there are other areas and we’ve talked about this: medical problems and everything else that get put on hold.”

“We can’t shut down the economy again.”

Mnuchin said he thinks President Donald Trump made the right call when he urged state governors to ease coronavirus restrictions.

“I think it was very prudent what the president did, but I think we’ve learned a lot.”

The treasury secretary said that, even if the US sees more coronavirus cases, it won’t be necessary to impose tough restrictions now that testing and contact tracing programs are now in place.

