Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was slammed for bowing multiple times when she met with China’s vice premier He Lifeng, as some critics say the protocol error is a sign of American weakness.

Yellen, who served as chair of the Federal Reserve before becoming Joe Biden’s top financial official, wrapped up her first visit to China as treasury secretary on Sunday.

Moments after bowing at least three times, Yellen then stumbled over He’s name, calling him ‘Vice Premier Hu.’

Both Washington and Beijing said the meetings during her four-day trip were fruitful, although the visit – designed to help smooth a rocky relationship – did not generate any concrete agreements.

Her visit came as the U.S. on June 30 warned its citizens against traveling to China, citing the risk of arbitrary detention.

