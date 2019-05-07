THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

The Treasury Department informed Congress Monday it will not turn over President Trump’s tax returns by a chairman’s deadline, leaving Democrats stewing and pondering their next step.

Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the demand for the president’s returns was both illegitimate and illegal, so he wouldn’t comply.

“The committee’s request is unprecedented and it presents serious constitutional questions, the resolution of which may have lasting consequences for all taxpayers,” Mr. Mnuchin wrote to Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal.