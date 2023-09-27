Travis King is taken into US custody after being expelled by North Korea two months after his ‘defection’ to rogue nation 

The American soldier who crossed into North Korea two months ago is in American custody, two US officials said Wednesday.

One official said that Pvt. Travis King was transferred to US custody in China. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss King’s status ahead of the US announcement.

Earlier, North Korea said it would expel King. That announcement surprised some observers who had expected the North to drag out his detention in the hopes of squeezing concessions from Washington at a time of high tensions between the rivals.

The North Korean news agency KCNA reported that King is being removed from the country because of his ‘illegal entry’ in July when he broke free from a tour group viewing the DMZ and made a dash to the communist country.

North Korean officials said they had concluded their ‘questioning’ of King and said he sought refuge in North Korea because he harbored ‘ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination’ in the U.S. Military. There have been no official statements from the US on King’s impending release.

The rogue state infamously has almost non-existent diplomatic relations with its neighbors, with the notable exceptions of Russia and China. There have been no details released regarding King’s health nor has he been seen since July.

