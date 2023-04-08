Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of Travis County…

A Texas soldier was found guilty of murder on Friday after Soros-backed District Attorney Jose Garza sought murder charges for an act of self defense during the 2020 George Floyd riots.

Sgt. Daniel Perry, an army soldier who shot and killed an armed BLM-Antifa protester in Austin in July 2020 was indicted on a murder charge in 2021.

Perry’s lawyer, Clint Broden, argued his client, who was driving Uber when rioters mobbed his car, was acting in self-defense after the BLM activist, Garrett Foster pointed a gun at him.

“It is important to note that the standard of proof required for an indictment is significantly less than the standard of proof required for a conviction,” Perry’s lawyer said in statement said.

A Travis County jury found Daniel Perry guilty of murder.

The jury found Perry not guilty of aggravated assault.

