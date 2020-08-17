TRAVESTY! NO PRES TRUMP DO NOT PERMIT OIL AND GAS DRILLING IN ANWR! THIS SETS THE PROTECTION OF POLAR BEARS BACK 50 YEARS!

Trump administration approves oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge

The Trump administration on Monday finalized a plan to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, putting it on track to issue decades-long leases in the pristine wilderness area before a potential change in U.S. leadership.

The 19 million acre (7.7 million hectares) refuge is home to wildlife populations including Porcupine caribou and polar bears and has been off-limits to drilling for decades.

But a Republican-passed tax bill in 2017 opened the area to oil and gas leasing, a key pillar of U.S. President Donald Trump’s energy agenda to expand fossil fuel production on public lands.

