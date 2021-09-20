Breitbart

Joe Biden’s Multitrillion-Dollar Domestic Agenda Faces Major Setbacks as He Pivots to U.N.

President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda faces major setbacks in Congress, as Democrats debate the timing and level of spending for his second budget reconciliation spending bill. The House Budget committee will not mark up Biden’s $3.5 trillion proposal this week, according Punchbowl News, which means it will not be ready in time for to pass the House in unison with the president’s bipartisan infrastructure package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) promised Democrat moderates she would hold a vote on the bipartisan package by September 27, even as the more leftist wing of the party has threatened to withhold their votes for that package without the $3.5 trillion package passing at the same time.

