Lia Thomas, the trans-identifying biological male swimmer whose victories against females sparked movement to save women’s sports, has come out as a supporter of “Trantifa.”

Thomas was spotted in an Instagram post sporting an all-black outfit complete with a leather BDSM harness and a shirt bearing the slogan, “Antifa Super Soldier.”

The Instagram post was shared by Thomas’ partner, trans-identifying biological male Gwen Weiskopf.

“She’s back,” Weiskopf wrote, tagging @liathimas.

The photo of Thomas in full “Trantifa” gear made its way to Twitter, where it was met with criticism.

“Doesn’t this make so much sense….” NCAA women’s swimmer Riley Gaines said. “I haven’t specifically bashed Lia Thomas on anything (other than calling him an entitled narcissist which I stand by) because ultimately he was following the rules in place. But this is disturbing.”

Trans violent militancy has become the main focus of Antifa, with many members believing that anyone who voices opposition to the edicts of trans ideology should be silenced or harmed. Some have even called for sexual violence against women in a twisted plot to get “revenge.”

READ MORE