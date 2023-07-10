A transgender activist with a serious criminal history of violence attended London’s Trans Pride parade on Saturday and was filmed urging the crowd to attack feminists who are critical of the transgender movement while waving a flag for the far-left ‘Antifa’ group.

Transgender radical Sarah Jane Baker, who served 30 years in prison for kidnapping and torturing her stepmother’s brother before attempting to murder another prisoner, appeared to make calls to violence against “TERFs”, a term used by LGBTQ activists to deride so-called “trans-exclusionary feminists” such as J.K. Rowling for being critical of biological men encroaching on female-only spaces and for the negative impacts of trans ideology and its practitioners on children.

Appearing before the Trans Pride crowd in London, Baker said in a video posted on social media: “I was gonna come here and be really fluffy and be really nice and say yeah be really lovely and queer and gay… Nah, if you see a TERF, punch them in the fucking face.”

Baker, who appeared before the crowd holding a flag of the violent street leftist activist group Antifa, also posted pictures of attending the rally, with the captions “trans prisoner alliance” and “Trantifa”.

The calls to violence from the convicted kidnapper sparked outrage online, with comedian and GB News presenter Andrew Doyle — an openly gay man — saying: “If a call for violence is getting cheers from the crowd, there’s something rotten in your movement.”

READ MORE