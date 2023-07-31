Transsexual Requests Euthanasia in Canada over Pain from Sex Change Surgery

A post-operation transsexual Canadian has requested that the socialised healthcare system provide an assisted suicide lethal injection in order to end long-term suffering and pain from a surgery to manufacture a “neo-vagina”.

Lois Cardinal, a self-described “sterilized First Nations post-op transsexual”, has expressed immense regret over a 2009 surgery to create an imitation vagina out of an inverted penis, saying that euthanasia would be preferable to the constant pain from the novel operation. The aftermath of the surgery often leaves many in pain, with the resulting “neo-vagina” effectively being an open wound that needs to be dilated daily to prevent it from closing.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Cardinal said: “I’m in constant discomfort and pain… It’s taking this psychological burden on me. If I’m not able to access proper medical care, I don’t want to continue to do this.”

Cardinal applied for Canada’s MAiD (medical assistance in dying) euthanasia programme, however, despite the progressive socialised healthcare system being one of the most liberal in providing assisted suicide, the 35-year-old Alberta resident has initially been rejected.

In medical documents released by Cardinal on social media, a doctor wrote that “Based on current clinical information and consultations [the patient] does not meet current MAiD criteria.”

It is believed that the transsexual individual did not qualify for the euthanasia programme, which is open to those who are suffering from incurable diseases or disabilities, as there are options to mitigate the pain from the sex change surgery.

The case has, according to opponents, demonstrated the pitfalls of not only transgender surgery but of the 2021 liberalisation of the euthanasia laws in Canada, which has opened the way for an estimated record of 13,500 state-backed suicides last year, up from 10,064 in 2021. Campaigners have raised concerns that more people like Cardinal will apply for the programme rather than the traditionally terminally ill patients.

