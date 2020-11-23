Breitbart:

See ORIGINAL STORY: GSA notifies Biden that administation is ready to start transition process

Emily Murphy, the administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA), revealed Monday that she had received threats from those attempting to coerce her into approving the presidential transition of Joe Biden “prematurely.”

“I did … receive threats online, by phone, and by mail directed at my safety, my family, my staff, and even my pets in an effort to coerce me into making this determination prematurely.”

Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he had told Murphy to move ahead with plans for a transition, though he reiterated that he believed he would prevail in his legal challenges to the results of the election in several key states.

In a letter to Biden notifying him that the GSA would make federal resources available to him in the event he was certified as the winner of the presidential election, Murphy said she had never been told by the White House to delay the transition.

NEW: GSA letter @GSAEmily to Hon. Joseph R. Biden, Jr. releasing limited funds "in connection with a presidential transition" + lays out multiple threats (family, staff + even pets) to “coerce me into making this determination prematurely” + “To be clear, I did not receive any pic.twitter.com/hfRH7eXKLv — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) November 23, 2020

On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper told viewers that Murphy would be responsible for the deaths of Americans if she did not begin the transition process, ostensibly because Biden’s team would not have information necessary to distribute vaccines provided by Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.

