Transgenderism: Male Librarian Gags Woman for ‘Misgendering’

A librarian interrupted a female soccer player who was speaking at a forum at a library in Davis, California, and asked her to leave, claiming she was “misgendering people” while she was talking about saving women’s sports from male athletes. Sophia Lorey, a former Vanguard University soccer player, was invited to a local library in Davis, California, over the weekend to participate in the “Forum On Fair And Safe Sport For Girls” to share her story about being a college athlete, according to a report by OutKick.

“You were misgendering… You were saying male in female sports.”



A librarian at a Davis, CA public library revoked a group’s reservation a few minutes into the program after the first speaker referred to transgender athletes playing in women’s sports as male.



IG:… pic.twitter.com/pHxql7VrgD — Jonathan Zachreson (@JZachreson) August 21, 2023

But while Lorey was introducing the topic of empowering and protecting girls’ sports and female athletes, she was quickly cut off by a member of the audience, who demanded to know, “Are you going to misgender people throughout the entire thing?” As Lorey calmly requested that audience members wait until the end of her talk before asking questions, a librarian in the back of the room proclaimed, “California state law recognizes trans women as women.”

