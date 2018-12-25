Associated Press

For the second year in a row, a transgender wrestler has won the Texas girls’ Class 6A 110-pound division. Mack Beggs, an 18-year-old senior from Euless Trinity High School near Dallas, entered the tournament in Cypress outside of Houston with an undefeated record. He beat Chelsea Sanchez — whom he beat for the title in 2017- in the final match Saturday. Video posted online showed a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd following Beggs‘ win. Beggs is in the process of transitioning from female to male and taking a low-dose of testosterone.

