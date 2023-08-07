Transgender woman ‘demands’ ex-boyfriend to return her testicles from his fridge

A transgender Michigan woman has demanded her ex-boyfriend return her surgically removed testicles — which she claims he is keeping in a refrigerated jar.

Brianna Kingsley, 40, of Pontiac, filed an affidavit claiming her ex, William Wojciechowski, 37, “retains possession of my surgically extracted testicles, preserved in (a) Mason jar, kept in (the) fridge next to the eggs,” The Detroit News reported.

“Demand immediate return of my human remains specimen and damages of $6,500,” adds the handwritten claim filed last week in Pontiac’s 50th District Court, where the amount is the maximum allowed in the small-claims division.

Kingsley appeared to poke fun at her missing gonads in a TikTok video last year titled ​“The ​Unboxing of Dee’s Nutz.”

In it, she opens a box and removes a bag labeled a biohazard – smiling coyly as she puts her fingers to her mouth and repackages it, suggesting they were her removed testicles and ending with a triumphant dance.

Brianna Kingsley (r) and William Wojciechowski (l).

