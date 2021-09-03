The Daily Mail:

Months after a trans woman allegedly exposed herself in front of several spa-goers at Wi Spa in Los Angeles—including an underage girl—charges have finally been filed, with serial sex offender Darren Agee Merager, 52, being identified as the sole suspect in the highly publicized incident.

What’s more, in addition to being a suspect in the case, Merager is facing multiple felony charges of indecent exposure in regards to a separate incident in Los Angeles.

In addition to charges stemming from the Wi Spa altercation, she is also facing six felony counts of indecent exposure over a separate locker room incident in December 2018.

In that particular incident, Merager is accused of indecent exposure to women and children in a changing area at a swimming pool in West Hollywood Park—eerily similar to the occurrence at the spa.

‘Merager claims to identify as female so he can access women’s locker rooms and showers,’ reads an internal flyer by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that was sent to law enforcement departments in Southern California in late 2018, in regards to the indecent exposure at West Hollywood Park.

Despite a checkered background, though, Merager is maintaining her innocence in the Wi Spa debacle, telling The New York Post that she is actually the victim—of transphobic harassment.

Back in June, a group of women complained that Merager, who identifies as female, exposed her penis at the Los Angeles spa.

The incident led to months of protests—some of them violent—with a multitude of media outlets declaring the alleged assault an example of bias against the transgendered; or worse, that it didn’t even happen.

However, on Monday, charges of indecent exposure were filed against Merager, following an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sources close the case but not authorized to speak publicly told The Post that four women and a young girl came forward to allege that Merager was partially erect in the women’s section of Wi Spa.

On June 23, a group of women attending the spa confronted staff over accusations that a person exposed their penis in the women’s section.

Video of the interaction was posted the following day on Instagram by a woman using the name ‘Cubana Angel.’

