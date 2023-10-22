Transgender UC-Davis Professor Threatens ‘Zionist Journalists,’ Children

A “far-left trans” assistant professor at the University of California-Davis is being condemned as “revolting” by his school for threatening violence against Zionist journalists and their children online.Jemma Decristo, a biological male who identifies as a black lesbian “tranarchist” on one of his associated social media profiles, came under fire when he posted threats to make pro-Israel journalists “fear us more” on October 10.“One group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these Zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation… they have houses w addresses, kids in school… they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more,” Decristo wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.At the end of the post, the professor inserted emojis depicting a knife, an ax, and drops of blood.In another post, he called — with flame emojis — for the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon to be burned with the caption “U.S. out of everywhere, U.S. GO HOME.”Journalist Andy Ngo identified Decristo, who did not use his real name on X, as “a far-left trans assistant professor of American Studies at @ucdavis.”

