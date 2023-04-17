A transgender teacher has been removed from a school after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot some students’ days after seeing social media posts discussing her sexual orientation.

The teacher from Florida who uses she/her pronouns has been removed from a classroom int he Hernando School District (HSD) and police have seized three firearms and ammunition from her home.

The Fox Chapel Middle School teacher is allegedly transgender and recently learned of a social media post discussing her sexual orientation negatively.

The teacher was sent to the school guidance counselor’s office on March 24 after she said she was having ‘bad thoughts’, according to Wear News ABC 3.

In an incident report obtained by Crisis in the Classroom, it says that the teacher allegedly ‘made a comment that she wanted to shoot some students due to them not performing to their ability’.

