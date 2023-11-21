Transgender swimmer at New Jersey liberal arts college, Meghan Cortez-Fields, smashes women’s 100 yard butterfly record after competing in men’s team for three years

A transgender swimmer at a New Jersey liberal arts college has broken her school’s record after transferring from the men’s team.Meghan Cortez-Fields smashed Ramapo College’s record for the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 57.22 which earned her first place.She also scooped the top spot in the 200 yard individual medley and second in the 200 yard butterfly at the Cougar Splash Invitational, a two-day meet between six schools in Dallas, Pennsylvania.

The senior was initially congratulated on social media by her school following her victory on Saturday, but the post was deleted following a backlash led by former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines.Gaines, an ambassador for the Independent Women’s Forum, said Cortez-Fields had gone from a ‘less than mediocre male swimmer to a record smasher competing against the women’.

