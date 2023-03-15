A transgender adult performer and prostitute allegedly filmed themselves performing sexual services in the toilets of Paris City Hall after being invited there as part of an event by leftist Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Transgender performer and prostitute “Icy Diamond” was invited to Paris City Hall by Mayor Anne Hidalgo, and made a post on Instagram saying, “How I managed to transform Paris City Hall into a giant strip club & brothel… Freedom guiding the people in the midst of the gold of the Republic. Thanks who? Thank you @annehidalgo for the invitation,” they added.

The performer later allegedly posted a video of themselves offering sexual favours in the toilets of the Paris City Hall on Twitter prior to their account being banned for violations of Twitter’s terms of service. Diamond’s performances in the City Hall were apparently part of La Nuit des Fiertés — ‘Pride Night’ — an annual “flagship event for the LGBT+ community”.

The event’s organisers boast that the event “…allows queer youth to take over the City Hall with programming that resembles us and highlights the queer and LGBT+ community” and thank their sponsors, including the City of Paris and the Walt Disney Company. Among the features of the event are a gala dinner, a DJ party until four o’clock in the morning, and drag shows.

