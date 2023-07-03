Philadelphia known for being the birthplace of the United States, became the stage for a tense encounter this week during the national conference of ‘Moms for Liberty.’

A transgender gets manhandled by a cop while obnoxiously waving a Pride flag at the Moms for Liberty event in Philadelphia. This is the physical embodiment of what team sanity and common sense did to the Pride movement in 2023. Keep the pressure on! pic.twitter.com/grNZsTmSlr — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 3, 2023

Held at the Marriott in Center City, the four-day summit of the parental rights organization was met with a wave of protests led by LGBTQ+ activists.

Aimed at empowering parents to resist what it terms the ‘woke agenda’ in schools, Moms for Liberty hosted the summit to discuss strategies and share experiences. However, it was met with fierce resistance from those who see the group’s mission as discriminatory.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the venue, displaying a vibrant array of Pride colors and expressing their dissent with chants of, “They can’t stop queer trans joy!” and “Pride Pride 365!” Billy Pen reported.

READ MORE