When Jason Scott wanted to attend community college in Seattle, he needed a high school transcript, and he couldn’t get that without a birth certificate. The only problem was that Scott is transgender and his Tennessee birth certificate lists him as female.

The resulting confusion prevented Scott from enrolling the first semester, and he nearly lost his scholarship, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Nashville on Tuesday.

In the suit, Scott and three transgender women challenge a Tennessee statute that prohibits transgender people from changing the gender listed on their birth certificates.

In an interview, attorney Omar Gonzalez-Pagan, with Lambda Legal, said Tennessee is one of only three states that doesn’t allow the change. The LGBT rights advocacy group has ongoing lawsuits in Kansas and Ohio over the issue.

A spokeswoman for the Tennessee attorney general’s office did not immediately have a comment on the lawsuit when contacted Tuesday.

Tennessee does allow some changes to birth certificates including name changes where a person has legally changed his or her name and, in cases of adoption, changes to listed parents, according to the lawsuit.

Tennessee even allows gender changes if a person presents a notarized affidavit and “documentary evidence showing the correct sex of the individual,” according to the lawsuit. But the Tennessee Vital Records Act includes a provision that “the sex of an individual shall not be changed on the original certificate of birth as a result of sex change surgery.”



