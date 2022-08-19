The leading trade group for transgender surgeons and doctors is lowering its approved ages for sex-change surgeries and sex-shifting hormones, according to a draft recommendation.

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s (WPATH) new guidance lowers the recommended age for cross-sex hormones from 16 to 14 years, according to a guidance draft obtained by The Post Millennial this week. The age for double mastectomies, the removal of breasts, has been lowered to 15. Sixteen-year-old boys may seek breast augmentations, facial surgeries and tracheal shaves to reduce the appearance of an Adam’s apple.

The new guidance also lowers the age for genital surgeries, like hysterectomy and vaginoplasty, to 17 instead of 18. The only surgery recommended for adults age 18 is a phalloplasty, which “is the creation of a pseudopenis from skin grafts taken from elsewhere in the body,” the report states.

WPATH’s off-label puberty blocker recommendation stayed at ages 8-13 for girls and is roughly two years later for boys.

