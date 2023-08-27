Transgender New Yorker Gets $160K for Being ‘Misgendered’ in Jail

A transgender woman, or a man living as a woman, got a whopping $160,000 settlement after being “misgendered” by workers at a jail in Broome County, New York. Twenty-five-year-old Makyyla Holland alleged correctional officers abused and discriminated against him once he was arrested for charges listed as criminal contempt and assault, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

“She was held in an all-male jail during two stints totaling six weeks in 2021, and claims she was physically attacked during the intake process on January 22, suffering a broken tooth and painful lump on her head,” the outlet said.

READ MORE