An image depicting former NCAA women’s swimming star Riley Gaines as the evil clown from It was used for posters circulated around the University at Buffalo (SUNY Buffalo) campus ahead of the swimmer’s April 13 appearance at the school to whip up the same type of mob that assaulted her at San Francisco State University last week.

Gaines, who has been visiting universities to deliver a speech about saving women’s sports from biological men, shared the posters to social media. One of the flyers depicted the swimmer as a character from the film, It, which read, “Transphobia returns.”

“Some pictures of me around @UBuffalo campus in light of my appearance next week. I’ll never understand people putting this much effort into something/someone they don’t like. All for saying men and women are physiologically different….” Gaines wrote in a tweet in which she shared the flyers.

“You’re being ‘silenced?’ Damn! You must be joking! We can’t stop hearing from you people!” another poster, which included an image of Gaines, read.

