At least 7 dead, including 3 kids, after transgender shooter opens fire at Nashville Christian elementary school

NY Post

Seven people were killed, including three children, after a transgender woman opened fire inside a private Christian elementary school in Nashville on Monday. Police said they received a call at 10:13 a.m. about an active shooter, later identified as Audrey Hale, at the Covenant School with police rushing to the scene to clear the halls. At the scene, police heard gunshots on the second floor and rushed to a lobby-type area where they came across the 28-year-old, who was strapped with two assault rifles and a handgun. The shooter had killed three students and three staffers before she was fatally struck by responding officers by 10:27 a.m. Police had initially thought the killer was a teenager, before later confirming her age. Authorities later said at a press conference the shooter — who used he/him pronouns in some online profiles and also went by the name Aiden — was a former student at the school. A motive for the shooting has yet to be established. A vehicle found near The Covenant School is being investigated by the police and helped them to establish the shooter’s identity, according to Metro Nashville Chief of Police John Drake.

