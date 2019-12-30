THE MIRROR:
Proud dad Reuben Sharpe today tells how HE gave birth to a miracle baby in Britain’s most modern family.
The 39-year-old transitioned to a man 12 years ago.
But he still had maternal instincts and six years ago stopped taking testosterone in the hope of one day having a child.
And that dream came true when he and partner Jay had a bouncing baby.
Jay is non-binary – so does not identify as male or female.
The sperm donor was a trans woman… and even the DOCTOR was transgender.
And while a handful of other UK men have fallen pregnant after transitioning from a woman, Reuben and Jay are among the first couples to speak out about their remarkable journey.
More from The Mirror
Advertisements