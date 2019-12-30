THE MIRROR:

Proud dad Reuben Sharpe today tells how HE gave birth to a miracle baby in Britain’s most modern family.

The 39-year-old transitioned to a man 12 years ago.

But he still had maternal instincts and six years ago stopped taking testosterone in the hope of one day having a child.

And that dream came true when he and partner Jay had a bouncing baby.

Jay is non-binary – so does not identify as male or female.

The sperm donor was a trans woman… and even the DOCTOR was transgender.

And while a handful of other UK men have fallen pregnant after transitioning from a woman, Reuben and Jay are among the first couples to speak out about their remarkable journey.