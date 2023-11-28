Transgender Man Charged for Alleged Threats to Kill, Rape Children

A man who identifies as female has been indicted on 14 felony counts after reportedly threatening to rape girls in public restrooms over “transphobia,” as well as commit a school shooting and kill children “on behalf” of the transgender community.

Alexia Willie, previously named Jason Lee Willie, was arrested on August 14 in Perry County, Illinois, after the FBI intercepted a livestream on social media, in which the trans individual was making a number of threats, according to multiple reports.

“A person in Tennessee walked into one of your schools and shot up a bunch of your Christian daughters. That’s not the last of them if you don’t shut your fucking mouth. Shut the fuck up out here, you understand me?” Willie said, according to court records filed on November 7.

“There’s a lot of transgenders out here that are tired of being picked on and we’re going to go into the schools and we’re going to kill their fucking children out here, and that’s the end of it. We’re at war,” Willie added.

Police also reportedly said that Willie was inspired by the transgender school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this year, which left six people dead.

