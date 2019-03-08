DES MOINES REGISTER:

Transgender Iowans can use Medicaid funds to pay for transition-related care, including surgeries, according to a unanimous Iowa Supreme Court ruling Friday.

The court’s decision strikes down the administrative code governing Medicaid in Iowa that classifies transition-related surgeries as “cosmetic, reconstructive or plastic surgery” and explicitly bans “surgeries for the purpose of sex reassignment.” The justices agreed with a district judge’s ruling that the rules contradicted protections in the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

That law’s “gender identity classification encompasses transgender individuals — especially those who have gender dysphoria — because discrimination against these individuals is based on the nonconformity between their gender identity and biological sex,” Justice Susan Christensen wrote for the court.

This decision is thought to be the first by a state’s highest court holding that transgender people have the right to use public money for transition-related surgeries. As issues of LGBT rights swirl nationally, the decision could help open the door for challenges to bans in other states, about half of which have language similar to Iowa’s in their administrative code.